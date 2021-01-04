Stout Holiday Card 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy (Late) Holidays everyone!
This year the Stout holiday cards are views of our beautiful city from inside-a fitting perspective for 2020.
My contributions to the annual Stout Holiday card.