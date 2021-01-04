Shirfy M.

Logo Animation | Shew Visuals

Shirfy M.
Shirfy M.
  • Save
Logo Animation | Shew Visuals fake 3d tech animation after effects logo animation 2d animation motiongraphics motion design animations after effects animation aftereffects animation
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler's!
Happy to share the work i did with Shew Visuals.

Want to get a logo with animation?
Feel free to reach out: shirfy505@gmail.com

I would really appreciate it if you follow me on:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

Shirfy M.
Shirfy M.

More by Shirfy M.

View profile
    • Like