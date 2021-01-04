Jordan Jenkins
Omnitype Branding
Last year we got to work on this great project of rebranding dixie mech to omnitype. Omnitype is a premium mechanical keyboards company. We developed this strong bold, industrial feel mark that resembles a keycap, keyswitch and keyboard arrows along with this fully custom typeface 💢

You can read more about the rebrand here https://dixiemech.com/news/omnitype will be sharing more soon 🙌

