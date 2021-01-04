Logo, Branding & Website Design - Journalist Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo, branding & website design for our client Tom.
Tom is a freelance journalist who required a complete brand refresh & website overhaul. We were delighted to breathe life back into his brand and give him a website that is functional, SEO friendly and a powerful platform to showcase his work.
-----------------
Working colloaboratively with each of our clients is a key part of our service to bring their vision to life and provide them with a practial & effective solution for their business.
If you would like to see more of our work, you can view our portfolio here: https://www.jtreedesigns.com/portfolio
Get in touch: hello@jtreedesigns.com
