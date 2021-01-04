Jtree Designs

Logo, Branding & Website Design - Blog Website

Jtree Designs
Jtree Designs
  • Save
Logo, Branding & Website Design - Blog Website design wordpress website uk based logo graphic design branding webdevelopment webdesign web ux ui brand identity logo design brand design
Download color palette

Logo, branding and website design and development for our client Nicky.

Nicky approached us looking to create a blog website that was dedicated to helping people live more of the life they want. Working together we created her a WordPress website that encompassed her brand and provided her with a powerful CMS to manage, update and maintain her website.

-----------------
Working colloaboratively with each of our clients is a key part of our service to bring their vision to life and provide them with a practial & effective solution for their business.

If you would like to see more of our work, you can view our portfolio here: https://www.jtreedesigns.com/portfolio

Get in touch: hello@jtreedesigns.com
Follow us on Instagram

Jtree Designs
Jtree Designs

More by Jtree Designs

View profile
    • Like