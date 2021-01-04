Majo Puterka
Outloud

Bayswater Summer - First class summer camps for students

Majo Puterka
Outloud
Majo Puterka for Outloud
Hire Us
  • Save
Bayswater Summer - First class summer camps for students sketch web ux web ui flowstudio flow studio students events online camps educational website education homepage webdesign majo puterka web design
Download color palette

Hey there,
I've been pretty busy for past few months and it's been a while since my last shot. Decided to start sharing some of the client's projects and starting with Bayswater Summer, educational institution from London providing first-class summer camps in premium destinations for students from all over the world.

Don't forget to check real pixels here coded by @Flow Studio

Stay in touch - Insta

Feel free to show some love, any thoughts appreciated.

All the best in 2021 🤟

Outloud
Outloud
We create websites and brands that are seen and heard.
Hire Us

More by Outloud

View profile
    • Like