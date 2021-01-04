Blake Wood

Visual Design Tool

Blake Wood
Blake Wood
  • Save
Visual Design Tool miro mockup story jira webapp web design visual design
Download color palette

This web app is a visual design tool that's used for collaboration with developers and other teammates. It provides users the ability to add visual elements to user stories while also allowing users to collaborate in realtime with others.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 4, 2021
Blake Wood
Blake Wood

More by Blake Wood

View profile
    • Like