Ilse Beeren

Honey House - Logo design

Ilse Beeren
Ilse Beeren
  • Save
Honey House - Logo design honeycomb logo design graphicdesign graphic branding logodesigner logodesign design designer house home honey honeybee honey logo logo home logo
Download color palette

A logo idea for a honey house.

Let's connect:
info@beerensterk.com

Ilse Beeren
Ilse Beeren

More by Ilse Beeren

View profile
    • Like