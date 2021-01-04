Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fahema Yesmin

corporate business card

Fahema Yesmin
Fahema Yesmin
I'm a graphic designer. I have been serving people for a long time I'm adding a new design. I like designing creative business cards. I know that Business card plays an important role in business development. That's why I try to create a very useful design in front of the business.

- Size: 3.25" * 2.00"(.25" bleed size) inch
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop cc
-fully editable template
-print ready

Font use : Montserrat font

you can contact me: fahemayesmin1@gmail.com

you can download here :
https://pngtree.com/fahemayesmin_27090983?type=5

Fahema Yesmin
Fahema Yesmin

