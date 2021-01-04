EVN Media Festival Report | Web design | UX/UI

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
Happy New Year 2021. 🎉
I wish all of us new challenges and inspiration.
Today I want to introduce you to this digital media platform web design concept that I have recently made. I've chosen a minimalistic approach and collage style.
I would like to know your opinion on this work!
Have a nice day! 🤗
