Diana
PIXEL IT COMPANY

EVN Media Festival Report | Web design | UX/UI

Diana
PIXEL IT COMPANY
Diana for PIXEL IT COMPANY
Hire Us
  • Save
EVN Media Festival Report | Web design | UX/UI ux website illustration logo black 2021 2021 trend trend colores userinterface uxdesign branding collage visualdesign animation uidesing
EVN Media Festival Report | Web design | UX/UI ux website illustration logo black 2021 2021 trend trend colores userinterface uxdesign branding collage visualdesign animation uidesing
Download color palette
  1. evn 3.mp4
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 1.png

Hey guys,

Happy New Year 2021. 🎉

I wish all of us new challenges and inspiration.

Today I want to introduce you to this digital media platform web design concept that I have recently made. I've chosen a minimalistic approach and collage style.
I would like to know your opinion on this work!
Have a nice day! 🤗

Leave us some thoughts 💭 and press the “L” if you liked the project 💚

Contact us info@pixelitcompany.com 📩
Follow us on Behance 🎨
Visit our website PIXEL IT COMPANY 💻

Have an awesome day 🔥

PIXEL IT COMPANY
PIXEL IT COMPANY
You're closer to PIXEL PERFECTION🦄
Hire Us

More by PIXEL IT COMPANY

View profile
    • Like