Aleksandar Savic

Andrew Wyeth & Piet Mondrian

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Andrew Wyeth & Piet Mondrian abstraction abstract art gallery framed paintings painting famous illustrator outline vector minimal illustration museum digital icon set design icon iconography
Download color palette

◀️ Andrew Wyeth, Christina's World 1948.
▶️ Piet Mondrian, Composition with Red Blue and Yellow 1929.

60d6837145d12d858307e956565fcfc7
Rebound of
Mona Lisa & Lady with an Ermine
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like