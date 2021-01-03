HUA

Weather App

Weather App tourism golf surf ski privilege card go pro member vip gradient typography branding logo ux web mobile icon ui
  1. Weather App.png
  2. Weather App2.png

This is an application about weather forecast. I designed the VIP membership privilege page and the membership purchase page. After becoming a member, users can experience more activity modules and weather forecasts, and bring more convenient services to your travel. Follow me, there will be more design presentations and sharing of this project in the future.

