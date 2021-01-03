🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey folks. 👋 We decided to share 400+ icons from our iMaterial Pro collection completely for free. 2020 was tough, so we want to make 2021 a nicer place with even better designs. (hopefully with our small contribution)
Figma Community 400+ Free Icons.
We can't wait to see how you use them in your projects! Of course, if you like them, you can buy a full pack of 2400 Icons for only $14 on UI8.
Also, we are happy to announce we added Sketch & IconJar support for full pack.
🗺 Instagram | Behance
🔥 UI8 | Graphic River