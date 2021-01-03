Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KAUST Virtual PPT

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is a private research university located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2009, the university provides research and graduate training programs in English as the official language of instruction. KAUST is the first mixed-gender university campus in Saudi Arabia.
