Leonardo Pechansky

Mealtime — Meal delivery service

Leonardo Pechansky
Leonardo Pechansky
  • Save
Mealtime — Meal delivery service mealtime home page interface figma design web ui website dishes meal food landing page dailyui
Download color palette

Here's a landing page designed as an exercise for the Daily UI Challenge — 003: Landing Page. Both client and product were made up for the challenge.

Mealtime is a meal delivery service that delivers ready-made dishes straight to your doorstep, without the need of cooking. It offers hundreds of high quality dishes and has a huge community for sharing recipes, thoughts and opinions.

Leonardo Pechansky
Leonardo Pechansky
Like