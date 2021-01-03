Mealtime — Meal delivery service

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a landing page designed as an exercise for the Daily UI Challenge — 003: Landing Page. Both client and product were made up for the challenge.
Mealtime is a meal delivery service that delivers ready-made dishes straight to your doorstep, without the need of cooking. It offers hundreds of high quality dishes and has a huge community for sharing recipes, thoughts and opinions.