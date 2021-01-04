Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

Period Tracker App

Period Tracker App
  1. Period Tracker App.png
  2. Period Tracker App - Background.png
  3. Period Tracker App - Research.png
  4. Period Tracker App - Problem Validation.png
  5. Period Tracker App - User Persona.png
  6. Period Tracker App - Wireframes.png
  7. Period Tracker App - Style Guide.png
  8. Period Tracker App - Thanks Screen.png

Hey Friends👋🏼,

That is my new project about period tracking. It was inspired by the real-world problem that every woman faces when she wants to quickly and easily track her menstruation and document it in one place, which is a lack of any modern app or website that would simplify the whole process to just a few taps. I have solved that problem by designing this application. It helps you with tracking your cycles and allows you to keep track of your menstrual health efficiently and effortlessly in a matter of seconds from anywhere in the world.

What are your thoughts?

Andreas Kruszakin-Liboska

