Techeshta

Fresh Cook Template

Techeshta
Techeshta
Fresh Cook Template
Fresh Cook is a professionally designed website template based on Figma. It is perfect for sharing recipes and creating engaging food-related websites.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Techeshta
Techeshta

