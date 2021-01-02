Dominic Skeete

Colour Me Carnival Logo

Colour Me Carnival is an adult colouring book for the carnival junkie. Their mission is for patrons to have a similar level of freedom and joy in colouring, as they have in Carnival.

To achieve this, I decided on a fun, colourful, and mature approach to the identity, by showcasing a woman in a colourful costume of gemstones and feathers, with a complimenting whimsical script for an overall fun aesthetic.

Client: Colour Me Carnival
Deliverables: Logo
Location: London, United Kingdom
Created: June 2020.

See the full case study: Colour Me Carnival

