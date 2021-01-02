Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samia Afrin Mithila

Client portal Dashboard

Samia Afrin Mithila
Samia Afrin Mithila
  • Save
Client portal Dashboard dasboard client portal web simple minimal 3d uiux userinterface admin dashboard design admin ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

On my new year's 1st shot, I designed a dashboard for the client portal. As you can see users can monitor all the projects through this dashboard. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.

Check here - Behance case study

Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to me.

Thank you for watching.

Samia Afrin Mithila
Samia Afrin Mithila

More by Samia Afrin Mithila

View profile
    • Like