Client portal Dashboard

Hi Dribbblers!
On my new year's 1st shot, I designed a dashboard for the client portal. As you can see users can monitor all the projects through this dashboard. I hope it will be very useful and helpful for you. You guys will like it.
Check here - Behance case study
Don't forget to like and comment. Give your valuable feedback that really means to me.
Thank you for watching.