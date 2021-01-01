Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 037 - Weather

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 037 - Weather data widget weather app weather forecast weather dailyui 037 dailyui adobe xd ui design
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 037

Forecast widget inspired by rearranging some of the key data retrieved by weather.com ☀️

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like