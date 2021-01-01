Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Futura Type Specimen

Futura Type Specimen type specimen futura typography poster art illustrator poster illustration vector minimal design
Hi everyone,

For this poster, I tried to emulate the illusion of space. I tried to honour a little bit of Futuras historic moments with a modern look. The stars are symbolized by the letters and numbers; I added some orbits in the background, and I did a "hybrid" between the moon and the sun as the main piece in the middle.

I hope you guys like it :)

2020

