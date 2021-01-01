Futura Type Specimen

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone,
For this poster, I tried to emulate the illusion of space. I tried to honour a little bit of Futuras historic moments with a modern look. The stars are symbolized by the letters and numbers; I added some orbits in the background, and I did a "hybrid" between the moon and the sun as the main piece in the middle.
I hope you guys like it :)
