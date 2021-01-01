Client Survey | Branding Project

Want to start charging for strategy? Use this document to lead the client through a series of questions during your initial client meeting.

Want to vet bad clients? Send this document to potential clients to figure out who is a good fit for you and your business.

How have many of us as designers have made a logo that didn't entirely hit the mark or satisfy the client? Whether we freelance or own our own business, we need to get the information from the client that will allow us to actually solve their problem.