Mbox - Watch TV Shows, Movies, and Music

Mbox is a high-quality landing page template based on Figma. The template contains all the necessary elements required for creating a professional and appealing website. It is an excellent choice for online movie streaming, tv shows, tv series, movie database, video streaming, or entertainment website.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect

