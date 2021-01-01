Rafal Nastaly

Ziflow - Creating a proof

Ziflow - Creating a proof application ui ux
A simplified layout for Dribbble needs.

Ziflow online proofing streamlines the review and approval process for creative content to deliver marketing projects faster for agencies and brands.

We help creative teams of all sizes improve collaboration, centralize feedback and eliminate manual steps through automated workflow.

https://ziflow.com

Posted on Jan 1, 2021
