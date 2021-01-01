Anna Astanina

SoundCloud Redesign Mobile App UX/UI – 03

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina
  • Save
SoundCloud Redesign Mobile App UX/UI – 03 figmadesign swiss style product design mobile ui ux typogaphy soundcloud redesign music minimal figma design concept app
Download color palette

Hi dribbble,

One more shot of the redesign mobile app SoundCloud. Here are Main screen, opened Playlist and Library.

Anna Astanina
Anna Astanina

More by Anna Astanina

View profile
    • Like