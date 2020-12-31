mekkie

Weekly Warm-Up | A webcomic (and a resolution)

Weekly Warm-Up | A webcomic (and a resolution) 2021 robot webcomic characterdesign character advice nerd cartoon cute funny character 2020 apocalypse douglas adams wall-e nerdy vector lineart weekly warm-up weekly challenge illustration
It's that time of year again. I made another webcomic. This time, it's about 2020, robots and the meaning of life (or lack thereof).

And after this year, I'm going into 2021 promising to stop wondering what the meaning of life is and just start living it!

Read the full comic here: https://www.puddlea.com/stories#robot-life-advice-in-2020

