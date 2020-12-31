Weekly Warm-Up | A webcomic (and a resolution)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's that time of year again. I made another webcomic. This time, it's about 2020, robots and the meaning of life (or lack thereof).
And after this year, I'm going into 2021 promising to stop wondering what the meaning of life is and just start living it!
Read the full comic here: https://www.puddlea.com/stories#robot-life-advice-in-2020