Shakuro Graphics

Sports Characters 2

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Sports Characters 2 health training workout sport digital art fitness flat illustration art illustrator vector character shakuro design art illustration
Download color palette

A fitness and sports-related app or website? Might be great to use illustrations like this to better express the style of a business. A thought-out design gives a bonus to brand recognition.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like