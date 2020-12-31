Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniil

Invest Farm dashboard

Daniil
Daniil
  • Save
Invest Farm dashboard credit cards creditcard cabinet dashboard investing invest app ux ui minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Hey. This is a dashboard for the investor's personal account. In the work, colors were used that focus on important information. I hope, you like it.

Daniil
Daniil

More by Daniil

View profile
    • Like