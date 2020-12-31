Handmade Craft Shop Template

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Handmade is a high-quality landing page template based on Figma. It comes with a clean design and all essential elements for launching a full-featured event website in a few minutes. Our template is an excellent choice for handmade crafts, dolls, toys, handmade jewelry, handmade gifts, handmade cards, and various artworks.
It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect
