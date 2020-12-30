Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hotelme - Hotel & Travel Template

Hotelme - Hotel & Travel Template travel template rooms resort reservation motel hotel hostel holiday chalet booking bed and breakfast apartment accommodation
Hotelme is an outstanding, clean, and modern travel business website template based on Figma. It is a perfect choice for the tourism industry. This template is perfectly suitable for travel, hotel, and tourism-related websites.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

