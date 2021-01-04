Zen Illustrations with Big Shoes

🙏Inject your UI with some zen using ‘Big Shoes’, a free illustration collection! Inside ‘Big Shoes’, you’ll find tons of dynamic yet peaceful characters that are perfect for creating welcoming user interfaces.

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Big Shoes by Elina Cecilia Giglio

🌈Like it? Hit “L”

Web | Instagram | Twitter