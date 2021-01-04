Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zen Illustrations with Big Shoes

🙏Inject your UI with some zen using ‘Big Shoes’, a free illustration collection! Inside ‘Big Shoes’, you’ll find tons of dynamic yet peaceful characters that are perfect for creating welcoming user interfaces.

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Big Shoes by Elina Cecilia Giglio
