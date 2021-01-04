Zen Illustrations with Big Shoes

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🙏Inject your UI with some zen using ‘Big Shoes’, a free illustration collection! Inside ‘Big Shoes’, you’ll find tons of dynamic yet peaceful characters that are perfect for creating welcoming user interfaces.
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Big Shoes by Elina Cecilia Giglio
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Web | Instagram | Twitter