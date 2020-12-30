Chintan Chavda

Hero Blocks - Blue Thursday

Hero Blocks - Blue Thursday professional design product design minimal website design web design webdesign website web landing page design landing design landing page landingpage hero section hero banner hero image hero saas landing page saas web design saas design saas website
Sharing some Hero components of the UI side project I call Blue Thursday.

The intention behind the side project is to catalog ideas and inspiration from well-designed products.

I would be sharing the progress here.
