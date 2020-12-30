Chintan Chavda

Hero Blocks - Blue Thursday

Hero Blocks - Blue Thursday saas web design saas website professional design blue minimalist component library components component design component minimal landing page design landing page webdesign website web website design web design hero section hero header hero area
Sharing some Hero components of the UI side project - Blue Thursday.

The intention behind the side project is to catalog ideas and inspiration from well-designed products.

I would be sharing the progress here.
