Hey! 👋
This is the Carsy UI Kit, that is about cars shopping & renting 🚙
We feel that all tastes can be found in these subjects. 30+ screen for 3 platforms (Figma, sketch, and XD), and of course along with design system and style guide 🔥
You will be free to use all our updates ✨
What’s inside: 🧐
— 30+ High-quality unique screens
— Style guide and Components layers
— Modern design system
— Available for Sketch, XD, Figma
— Trendy
We hope you guys enjoy using it 😍
