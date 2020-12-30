Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MohamadRasouli
Piqo Design

Carsy Ui Kit 😱

MohamadRasouli
Piqo Design
MohamadRasouli for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Carsy Ui Kit 😱 kit ui kit subscription wallet 360 view cards payment profile calendar rent car rental rent clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
Carsy Ui Kit 😱 kit ui kit subscription wallet 360 view cards payment profile calendar rent car rental rent clean ui clean app ui minimal app design app ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 1.jpg
  2. Dribbble 2.jpg

Hey! 👋

This is the Carsy UI Kit, that is about cars shopping & renting 🚙

We feel that all tastes can be found in these subjects. 30+ screen for 3 platforms (Figma, sketch, and XD), and of course along with design system and style guide 🔥

You will be free to use all our updates ✨

What’s inside: 🧐
— 30+ High-quality unique screens
— Style guide and Components layers
— Modern design system
— Available for Sketch, XD, Figma
— Trendy

We hope you guys enjoy using it 😍

Press "L" on your keyboard ❤️

----------------

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW

Dribbble 2.jpg
3 MB
Download
Dribbble 1.jpg
7 MB
Download
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like