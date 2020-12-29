Big Plans (Post)

It is almost 2021! I am so excited for the new year, and I wanted to thank you for all the kind feedback you have given me. I have joined 3 months ago, and I am having a great time. Anyway, I have some big plans for next year, one being a UI kit. It will be available for download hopefully sometime in 2021. I can't wait to share it with you all.

Thanks for everything and have a happy new year!

Nimrod