Good for Sale
Rose Nguyen

I'm a real vampire

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
I'm a real vampire girl power feminist feminism pink cup pink spooky vampire humorous illustration funny character design characters menstrual illustration art illustration sticker pad tampon period menstruation menstrual cup

I'm a real vampire

Price
$2.50
Buy now
Available on teepublic.com
Good for sale
I'm a real vampire
$2.50
Buy now
Download color palette

I'm a real vampire

Price
$2.50
Buy now
Available on teepublic.com
Good for sale
I'm a real vampire
$2.50
Buy now

Yes, It's a real vampire because it suck our blood once in a month. I'm tired at it.
You can buy this sticker from those stores
* Redbubble:
https://www.redbubble.com/i/sticker/I-m-A-Real-Vampire-by-Cat3287/66361714.EJUG5

* Teepublic:
https://www.teepublic.com/sticker/17965264-im-a-real-vampire?store_id=240881

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rose Nguyen

View profile
    • Like