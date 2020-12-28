Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xin Yan

Shopping trade

Xin Yan
Xin Yan
  • Save
Shopping trade holiday fashion game city shopping center shopping girl town street trading character shopping web illustration
Download color palette

Hello, friend!

These are some illustrations about shopping trade recently drawn for clients, I hope you will like them.

I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design,
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Xin Yan
Xin Yan

More by Xin Yan

View profile
    • Like