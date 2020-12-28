Creative collective website • Thea

Thea is a creative collective made up of people with different skills but a shared passion - working with brands that are shaking shit up.

Thea lies upon women empowerment. To create the brand visual identity, I dug into the 1960s style, a time my grand-mother thought safer for women than my own.

I spent some time adjusting the colour palette to give accessibility a fair chance.

It was important for Thea to share, loud and clear, the causes we care about: reproductive health, climate change, sustainability and social justice. So we pushed this with collage illustrations across the site.

UX design: Tamara Sredojevic

Visual design: Laura Sinisterra

Illustrations: Natalia Albin

Copy: Coni Longden-Jefferson

