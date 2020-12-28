Tamara Sredojevic

Creative collective website • Thea

Tamara Sredojevic
Tamara Sredojevic
  • Save
Creative collective website • Thea illustration about page ux design brand strategy copywriting homepage portfolio pink branding uxdesign
Creative collective website • Thea illustration about page ux design brand strategy copywriting homepage portfolio pink branding uxdesign
Creative collective website • Thea illustration about page ux design brand strategy copywriting homepage portfolio pink branding uxdesign
Creative collective website • Thea illustration about page ux design brand strategy copywriting homepage portfolio pink branding uxdesign
Creative collective website • Thea illustration about page ux design brand strategy copywriting homepage portfolio pink branding uxdesign
Download color palette
  1. Sans titre.mp4
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png

Thea is a creative collective made up of people with different skills but a shared passion - working with brands that are shaking shit up.

Thea lies upon women empowerment. To create the brand visual identity, I dug into the 1960s style, a time my grand-mother thought safer for women than my own.

I spent some time adjusting the colour palette to give accessibility a fair chance.

It was important for Thea to share, loud and clear, the causes we care about: reproductive health, climate change, sustainability and social justice. So we pushed this with collage illustrations across the site.

UX design: Tamara Sredojevic
Visual design: Laura Sinisterra
Illustrations: Natalia Albin
Copy: Coni Longden-Jefferson

Portfolio | Twitter | Medium 

Tamara Sredojevic
Tamara Sredojevic

More by Tamara Sredojevic

View profile
    • Like