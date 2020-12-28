Hello Dribbble!

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, talented and creative people 👻
The first shot in Dribbble I show my one-line illustration. It shows the Belarusian Coat of Arms - Chase. For every Belarusian, this drawing symbolizes life in a free and happy Belarus.
Жыве Беларусь 🤍❤️🤍
