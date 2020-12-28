Sanaullah Ujjal
Baskell Logo Design ( B Modern Logotype )

Sanaullah Ujjal
Sanaullah Ujjal for BrandCull
Baskell is a telecommunications company that offers wireless products and services.
Shop Baskell products smartphone deals and wireless plans on the largest 4G LTE network.
First to 5G. Get Fios for the fastest internet, TV, and phone service.

I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

