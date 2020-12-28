Victor Murea

DropDown - Logo Exploration (SOLD)

DropDown - Logo Exploration (SOLD) exploration minimal negativespace simple shadow abstract blue dropdown water drop logodesign brand identity brand identity colors gradient symbol mark logo branding
Hello guys,

Here’s another exploration I did for a project called DropDown. Recently I was working on a couple of explorations and I liked this one very much.

This concept is a combination of the water drop symbol and the shape of the down arrow, which means the word "down".

Feedback is welcome!

Need help with your future logo?
I'm currently available for new projects!

victormureacontact@gmail.com

