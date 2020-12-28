studio&more

Donsplus Website uidesign nonprofit donation website blue website design webdesign ui ux design
Who knew that a Website for a Donation Widget can look like a million dollar? 😉
Donsplus website emphasizes the simplicity of the Widget. It's clean, functional, and accessible.

Posted on Dec 28, 2020
