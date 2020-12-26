Techeshta

Dating Blush - Dating App UI

Dating Blush is a clean and very detailed UI kit based on Figma. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use, and carefully assembled in Figma.

Main Features of this App UI:

✔️ Design & Prototype a Dating App in Minutes
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

