Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paula Martins

Learning App

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
Hire Me
  • Save
Learning App education app light minimalist inspiration design interface design ui design cards ui card design learning platform learning app
Download color palette

End of the year mood: Looking back to this crazy 2020 and sharing my favorite designs 🙌

I hope you all like it!

---
Instagram
---

paulam@mmad.design

Paula Martins
Paula Martins
👩🏽‍💻 UI/UX Designer & 🚀 Freelancer
Hire Me

More by Paula Martins

View profile
    • Like