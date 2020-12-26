Free Social Oneline Icons

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Updated unoline icons pack - added social icons
One line and 150+ icons
- Pixel perfect details
- Made with love :)
- Grid size 24px
- Live stroke & Outline stroke version
- Included SVG & PNG icons
- Free Update
Support:
Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Invision Studio, IconJar
Free Download
Buy full icons pack for 50% discount