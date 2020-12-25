n2n44

Proud of the people Flyer

Proud of the people Flyer celeb cultural department island fisherman sportsman singer artist flyer famous people pride proud
creation of a flyer meant to promote artists, sportsmen, and local celebes from a small city of the west indies. The flyer was asked by the cultural department of the townhall for the local population to get to know more about famous people from the city and for they to feel pride of the city, as well. The other goal is for local artist to get in touch with people in charge so that they can have their work and art promoted

