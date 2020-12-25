Christian Dinglasan

Flat Design Church Website

Christian Dinglasan
Christian Dinglasan
  • Save
Flat Design Church Website website flat minimal web design ui
Download color palette

This is my redesign for a church's website.

You may leave some feedback.

Hope you like it! Press "L" if you do

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2020
Christian Dinglasan
Christian Dinglasan
Like