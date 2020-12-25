Paula Martins

Dark vs Light

Dark vs Light mobile app app ui design mobile app design xd design cards ui player podcast interface design product design ux ui night mode dark mode light mode
End of the year mood: Looking back to this crazy 2020 and sharing my favorite designs 🙌

I hope you all like it!

paulam@mmad.design

👩🏽‍💻 UI/UX Designer & 🚀 Freelancer
