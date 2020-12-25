Vidhi Panchal

Celebration

Celebration plants procreate app procreate art procreate brushes graphicdesgn womanillustration indianwoman character picturebook childrens illustration childrens book procreate digitalart characterdesign illustration digitalillustration characterillustration
My kind of celebration! Let's not dim the light of celebration, let's sparkle it by sharing and caring!

Here's sending a very warm wish of Christmas to y'all. A time for new beginnings and new surprises!

