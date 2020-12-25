Spalia - Spa and Salon Template

Spalia is a simple and creative landing page template based on Figma. It is a perfect choice to build an online presence for your beauty parlor or any other spa care with beauty websites. This creatively designed template is ideal for all your websites like therapy, massage, wellness treatments, beauty salon website, makeup, haircut, waxing, skin beauty, and nail pampering business.

It contains a free Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ The Layout is Fully Responsive

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Supportive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

